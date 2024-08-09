One-Punch Man Artist Absolutely Loves the My Hero Academia Ending

My Hero Academia recently released the 430th chapter of its manga, which also stands as its grand finale. In recent days, both fans and creators alike have not only shared their thoughts on the last chapter featuring UA Academy, but they have praised the career of artist Kohei Horikoshi. Having worked on Izuku Midoriya’s story for over a decade, the mangaka is taking a well-deserved break and other artists are sharing their thoughts on his illustrious resume. Now, Yusuke Murata, One-Punch Man’s manga artist, has some well wishes for Horikoshi and is hoping to see the artist making a comeback.

In a new statement, One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata shared the following statement on the grand finale of My Hero Academia, “I haven’t read the final chapter of My Hero Academia yet, but thank you so much to Horikoshi-sensei for the past 10 years! You’re one of very few people in Japan to have a ranking of over 100 million! That’s amazing! Fatigue is inevitable for heroes, so please take some time to rest and let me read your new work in Jump again when you’ve regained your strength and energy!”

My Hero Academia: A Time to Say Goodbye

Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to have an exclusive interview with creator Kohei Horikoshi, who discussed the legacy of the franchise and its humble beginnings, “I have heard about the popularity of this work overseas, but it doesn’t quite feel real to me. When I started drawing this manga, I didn’t necessarily have the readers abroad in mind and my attitude was rather “as long as I’m having fun drawing, that’s all that matters.”

Kohei continued, “So once the manga was serialized, it was already surprising to me that so many people in Japan supported it. To me, it’s just remarkable how people from different cultures are enjoying my work now. So I can’t tell you the reasons behind the series’ popularity myself. Also in a way, I try not to pay attention to it. I feel that if I become conscious of the fact that my manga is widely read abroad, it might change my writing completely. I am grateful, but I don’t dare to analyze it.”

