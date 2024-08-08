My Hero Academia Time Skip Reveals All Might’s New Design

My Hero Academia would never have been what it is without Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might. When the superhero shonen series began, the former Symbol of Peace passed on the Quirk known as One For All to Izuku MIdoriya, creating the perfect hero to fight for the future of Hero Society. The manga has officially come to an end but chapter 430 had plenty of surprises in store to send Class 1-A on its way. One major shock was the final look of Toshinori Yagi, who never looked quite like how he was portrayed in UA Academy’s grand finale.

Warning. If you have yet to read My Hero Academia’s final manga chapter, Chapter 430, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. While All Might doesn’t return to his signature bulked-up form, having lost the ability to do so thanks to his fight with All For One in the anime’s third season, he did have a surprise for Midoriya. Housing a robotic suit that grants Deku superpowers, All Might explains why Izuku is receiving this gift, “The data obtained from the battle between me and All For One eight years ago apparently opened up all sorts of exciting possibilities, so they tell me.”

All Might Reborn

Toshinori continues, “Just as Quirks themselves grow and deepen, so too does technology. You mastered using multiple Quirks at once, so I want you out there giving us more data. My overseas friend and young Hatsume came together to create this and the project was funded by your old chums from Class 1-A, led by Bakugo. Don’t try to hide it. Your body still has a way of leaping into action right?’

All Might looks older than last we saw him but the main difference in his appearance lies within his eyes. His eyes now look far more “human” than they ever have in the past as the one-time Symbol of Peace. When All Might was much younger, shonen fans would see similar eyes as he first started his crime-fighting career but as he aged, and perhaps thanks to battle damage, his eyes became darker both in his empowered state and his normal form.

