These Gorgeous One-Punch Man Cosplays Bring Fubuki, Tatsumaki to Life

One-Punch Man has had a busy year, and one heroine came into the spotlight in a big way. All thanks to season two, anime viewers were introduced to a girl named Fubuki who became a quick favorite. Now, fans of the heroine are looking at cosplays to figure out how they can bring Fubuki to life, but they can stop looking now.

The cosplayer Misa72600 nailed the look a bit ago with a friend of theirs.

If you head to Instagram, you will find Misa72600 is plenty active these days, but one of her earlier One-Punch Man looks is still popular with fans. The venture, which can be seen below, shows the girl dressed as Tatsumaki while a friend oversaw Fubuki.

Clearly, this adorable cosplays nail both the sultry and powerful sides of the characters. Fubuki and Tatsumaki almost look otherworldly in this photo shoot, and plenty are giving this resurfaced cosplay props for tackling both characters.

Fubuki looks like she was taken right out of the One-Punch Man manga thanks to the cosplayer’s layered hair. With a tight black dress on, the outfit is accessorized with a white fur shrug and a necklace. A high thigh slit completes the look, and a similar cut is seen in the Tatsumaki cosplay. This heroine, who was featured in season one, looks plenty formidable in their black outfit. However, there is something about their styled green bob that makes the girl look a little less threatening.

If you are hoping to bring a cosplay like this to life, it wouldn’t be a bad time to start planning. One-Punch Man season two wrapped earlier this year, and its home video release will go live before long. Anime conventions are sure to see an uptick in One-Punch Man as such, and it would be hard to outdo a stunning cosplay such as this.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.