One-Punch Man Announces Disappointing Delay

One-Punch Man has been in the news a lot lately and not thanks to the upcoming return of the anime adaptation with the franchise’s third season. Recent manga “redraws” have gained the ire of many readers as artist Yusuke Murata has revisited past chapters to make sure that they are “perfect.” Unfortunately, the hard-hitting manga has announced a surprise hiatus for the series, stating that readers will be waiting longer than usual to see the continued fight against Empty Void. As the stakes continue to get higher for Saitama and his fellow heroes, this delay has come at a terrible time for manga readers.

One-Punch Man’s next chapter has been revealed to drop on Thursday, July 17th. Artist Yusuke Murata shared the bad news himself, not stating why the hiatus was taking place but hinting that it was thanks to ‘various circumstances.’ Here’s what Murata had to say on his official social media account, “Sorry for keeping you waiting. Due to various circumstances, the next update for the Tona Jump version of One Punch Man will be on Thursday, July 17th. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please wait a little longer.” The real question for many is whether this upcoming chapter will be an entirely new one or a “redraw” of the Ninja Arc.

The One-Punch Man Redraw Controversy

The concept of a “redraw” is easy enough to understand, in that it is the artist revisiting past manga chapters and changing the art itself and/or the story to make it as perfect as perfect can be. Yusuke Murata hasn’t kept his perfectionist methodology a secret, routinely stating that if he is dissatisfied with his output, he will revisit the art. Of course, the major problem for many readers is that the redraws mean that Yusuke isn’t working on new chapters to continue Saitama’s story. The manga isn’t the only place that One-Punch Man’s story marches forward however.

The One-Punch Man webcomic by series creator ONE will also sporadically be released, taking place after the events of the manga and anime adaptation. While ONE is an excellent storyteller, his art isn’t on the same level as Yusuke Murata’s according to the fan community. Needless to say, there are still avenues to follow Saitama’s adventures for a worthy rival outside of the manga.

One-Punch Man’s Third Season Arrival

Landing this October, One-Punch Man’s third season will arrive following the anime’s years-long hiatus. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed at this point, it will make for one of the biggest arrivals of this year’s fall anime season. It’s a safe bet that the manga’s latest arc won’t be featured in the anime for quite some time but the continuing battle with the Monster Association will remain a big problem for Saitama and his fellow crime fighters.

Want to see what lies ahead for the "Hero For Fun?"