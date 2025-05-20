One-Punch Man’s Retcon Ruined the #1 Hero’s Best Moment

One of the most controversial elements of One-Punch Man’s manga at the moment is its “redraws.” Artist Yusuke Murata will routinely revisit past chapters of the series and either create new art or even change the events that transpired. Most specifically, Saitama and his fellow heroes’ fight against Empty Void is one that has undergone some changes since it first started in the series. While Saitama might be the strongest crime fighter of the bunch, living up to his name, Blast stands above many of the other heroes and the recent redraws have changed one of his biggest moments following his introduction.

The moment in question arises from the fight between Blast and Empty Void, wherein the villain has been taken over by the dark god that had boosted Garou’s power to the point where he nearly defeated Saitama in combat. During the initial fight between Blast and the antagonist, the number one hero loses his hand but manages to work around this “tiny” snag by using his wild powers to open up dimensional rifts and still have full access to his power. In the redrawn version, the events transpire a tad differently, and it appears as though Blast’s hand is still in tact as he stops Sonic and Flash from striking at Void, who is now free of the evil deity’s influence.

A Blast-Less One-Punch Man

Yusuke Murata hasn’t been shy when it comes to his status as a perfectionist, making changes to the art and story alike in recent days. Thanks to the redraws, we lost some big moments from Blast as he fought against Empty Void, leaving many to wonder how the anime will handle these scenes thanks to the changes. While these scenes are most likely still a few years away from hitting the television screen, as they won’t be a part of the upcoming third season dropping this fall, it will give fans plenty of time to debate.

In past statements, Murata himself defended the idea of redraws, clarifying that they are made to help create his perfect vision for the series, “The one thing I would like to say is, the repeated revisions are necessary in order to achieve the clear vision and correct interpretation of the plot. ONE sensei has given me many specific hints through story and characters and the mountain of scrapped manuscripts is a testament to his extraordinary ability.”

A One-Punch Man October

As mentioned above, One-Punch Man’s third season might not cover Blast’s arrival to the series but it is one that anime fans won’t want to miss. While the long-awaited return of Saitama has yet to give fans a specific date as to when we can expect its arrival but JC Staff has been dropping plenty of teases for what is in store for the war featuring the Hero and Monster Associations.

Want to stay up to date on these controversial redraws? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One-Punch Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.