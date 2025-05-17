One-Punch Man Fans Outraged by the Retcons by the Latest Redraws: “Totally Wasted”

One-Punch Man’s third season is one of the most highly anticipated anime comebacks of 2025 but fans still have to wait for several months before Saitama finally returns to the small screen. Unfortunately, the anime adaptation’s return isn’t the only news that is making headlines for the “hero for fun.” The manga from creator ONE and artist Yusuke Murata is being discussed quite a bit recently and for all the wrong reasons. “Redraws” have become a heated topic within the manga reading community and fans have compiled some major changes that have taken place within the story as a result of Murata’s search for perfection. While much of the art might have been changed for the better, major story beats have seemingly been lost.

For those who might need an introduction to the concept of “redraws” in One-Punch Man, artist Yusuke Murata will routinely return to previously released chapters of the manga for another go-around. Looking to recreate scenes as a perfectionist, Murata will also seemingly recreate story beats to streamline the continuing journey of Saitama and his search for an opponent that can withstand his devastating punches. As the current “Ninjas Arc” marches forward, the manga artist has been making big changes to the fight featuring the likes of Empty Void and Blast, causing some fans to be in an uproar as a result. You can check out some of the biggest changes in the social media thread below.

The Dreaded Redraws

In 2013, Yusuke Murata discussed the redraws and why the artist sees them as necessary in Saitama’s story, “The one thing I would like to say is, the repeated revisions are necessary in order to achieve the clear vision and correct interpretation of the plot. ONE sensei has given me many specific hints through story and characters and the mountain of scrapped manuscripts is a testament to his extraordinary ability.”

Discussing the redraws, Murata went deeper into revisiting past chapters, “I’ll end up submitting a large pile of manuscripts, and when I see the finished product in the magazine later, the feeling is always, ‘It’s not quite right there” or ‘I should have done that there.” I would have regrets every week and it feels like part of the job. That’s not a situation I enjoy very much. Once the manuscript has been submitted, any revisions I make is simply a way for me to decrease the amount of regret I have as a stubborn person.”

Redraws Affect on The Anime

It might be some time before we see if these current redraws will change the anime adaptation as the third season is still charting the battle between the Hero and Monster Associations. Recent manga chapters take place long after the fight between Saitama and Garou, meaning it might be years before One-Punch Man’s current battles are brought to the small screen. Still, the third season is sure to have plenty of battles that will create major headlines for the series this fall.

Want to stay up to date with the current status of One-Punch Man's redraws?