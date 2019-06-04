One-Punch Man Fans Are Outraged That This Week’s Episode Was Delayed

One-Punch Man‘s official Twitter page announced on Monday evening that the newest episode, “The Strongest Trouble” would not air this week because of the ongoing broadcast of the 2019 French Open tennis tournament, nor would it be released in the United States via Hulu.

“Due to the French Open 2019 schedule, One-Punch Man episode 21, ‘The Strongest Trouble’, has been delayed its broadcast,” the announcement read. “It will broadcast on June 11. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Needless to say, fans were not happy.

It’s the one episode that I’m looking forward to and One Punch Man A’s been delayed by one week pic.twitter.com/3DDkCpT0cp — 👌 (@Mr_Baelish) June 4, 2019

“F— the #frenchopen One Punch Man 2 episode 9 didn’t release today cuz of it,” one fan tweeted.

They delayed one punch man for a week? pic.twitter.com/5a8jUZtJjH — Miguel (@liquidpapi) June 4, 2019

“They delayed One-Punch Man for the f—ing French Open bruh??” wrote another.

The face you make when #OnePunchMan gets delayed… pic.twitter.com/79Z4La0HTD — DALTON RICHARDSON (@DaltonRichard17) June 4, 2019

“#OnePunchMan is delayed until next week due to the French Open… First they took my baseball girls. Now they’ve taken my based bald boy… Go away, tennis! Nobody likes you!” a fan tweeted.

This delay particularly stings because of the cliffhanger from last week’s episode. After screaming out one final desperate plea for help, Suiryu accepted the fact that Bakuzan (who just ate two monster cells and had transformed into a hulking monster) was going to kill him. But Saitama, wearing his full hero gear, flew in at the last second and saved him.

“Who are you?” Bakuzan asked as he saw Saitama place an unconscious Suiryu outside of the tournament ring.

“Just a… hero,” Saitama said.

“I heard you calling for help, Suiryu,” he added. “You fought hard on your own. Let me take care of the rest.”

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes. The synopsis for the season, via Viz Media, reads as such — “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong–even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”