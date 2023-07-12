One-Punch Man Reveals the Hero Association's Dark Underbelly

One-Punch Man has been exploring a new arc in the wake of everything that happened in the fight against the Monster Association, and the newest chapter of the One-Punch Man manga revealed the dark underbelly of the current Hero Association as it operates. With all of the damage to the heroes during the fight against the powerful Monster Association, the Hero Association has been scrambling to rebuild itself with new members and more importantly, cater to their rich donors more in order to keep their money flowing. But the cracks are starting to show from this system thanks to all of the damage.

One-Punch Man made things even more complicated with the fact that a new generation of heroes has begun to form their own organization in order to combat against all of the troubles they see in the current way the Hero Association operates, and the newest chapter of the series serves to highlight the troubles even more. It's revealed that in order to appease the donors, the Hero Association secretly gambles with heroes and monsters as a secret source of income and even rigs some of these fights to benefit their biggest sponsors the most.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Why One-Punch Man's Hero Association Is Falling Apart

One-Punch Man Chapter 185 reveals that a Class B hero named Maruido Yankee has been thrown into a fixed monster fight in which he's touted as being weaker than he really is, and the monster is touted to be stronger than it is. But it soon falls apart when the monster is a true Demon Class threat, and it's soon revealed that McCoy of the Hero Association set this up in a terrible way in the first place. He gets Yankee to agree to the fight in the first place by giving him a thinly veiled threat that Yankee's mother might have a botched surgery in the hero sponsored hospital she's currently in.

Yankee is thus essentially forced to accept this terrible fight because of McCoy's threat, and when the monster turns out to be strong, Yankee needs to defeat this monster otherwise he'll lose the bet for the sponsor betting on him and thus lose his job as a hero (and threaten his sick mom even more). It's a terrible position he was put in by the Hero Association's dark underbelly, and thankfully Saitama comes by to save him soon enough. But as this continues to fall apart, the Hero Association's cracks are showing even more than ever.

What do you think this all means for Saitama's future place within the Hero Association?