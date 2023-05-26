Michael B. Jordan Meets One-Punch Man Artist

Michael B. Jordan, the star of Creed, Black Panther, and Fruitvale Station, hasn't been shy when it comes to sharing his love of all things anime. In the past, Jordan has created a fashion line honoring the ninjas of the Naruto franchise and participated in some big animated projects. With Creed receiving an anime special attached to the latest sequel in the franchise, and Amazon working on a new Creed anime series, Jordan took the opportunity to visit Japan, meeting the artist responsible for One-Punch Man's manga, Yusuke Murata.

In the world of One-Punch Man, Saitama has a third season on the way for his anime adaptation, though there are a number of mysteries surrounding the television series' return. Following the second season from JC Staff, it has yet to be confirmed whether this animation studio will return or if we'll see a new production house take over the action-packed series. On the manga front, artist Yusuke Murata recently shared some health issues that he is currently dealing with, creating an unexpected hiatus for the manga. Luckily enough, the webcomic that started the story of Saitama by creator ONE is still releasing new chapters to this day, recently dropping a new installment focusing on the heroes' fight against a robot apocalypse.

One Creed Man

Jordan has been making the rounds when it comes to some of the movers and shakers in the anime world. Visiting Studio Pierrot, the star of Creed 3 received an original sketch of Naruto Uzumaki, while Michael B. Jordan also had the chance to visit TMS Entertainment, the company responsible for the animated short arriving in Japan in front of Creed 3. With Yusuke Murata being Jordan's favorite manga artist, it's no surprise that the Hollywood actor would take the time to pay him a visit as well.

Michael B. Jordan was able to meet Yusuke Murata, who is his favourite manga artist, when visiting Japan for the Creed 3 premiere. They were also able to take photos and have a very meaningful conversation with each other that I’ll link below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CcloiQXzWR — One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) May 26, 2023

Following the third movie of the franchise, which had Michael B. Jordan as both the lead actor and director, there has yet to be confirmation as to whether there will be a fourth film in the series. However, Amazon is reportedly working on an anime series following Adonis Creed and potential new live-action projects in the boxing universe. When a Creed anime does arrive, it will be interesting to see how it stacks up to other boxing anime favorites such as Hajime no Ippo and Megalobox.

What has been your favorite Creed movie to date? Do you think Michael B. Jordan will nail it with a Creed anime?