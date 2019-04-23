‘One-Punch Man’ Fan Shares Hilarious ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Mash-Up

One-Punch Man‘s second season is underway, and it’s introduced fans to one of the top heroes of the Hero Association, King. Though he comes with a lot more secrets than fans would suspect, he’s already become a popular addition to Saitama’s entourage. And as it turns out, he’s a character ripe for parody. Anime fans often love mashing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure together with other series, and the latest is all focused on King.

Taking a famous scene from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, King takes on the role of DIO as he prepares to take down the latest visual novel game he purchased. Check out the hilarious mash-up from @TinaFate1 below!

King finally arrives home. pic.twitter.com/lUniCQcnK9 — Tina Fate (@TinaFate1) April 17, 2019

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans love taking moments from the series and spinning them off into hilarious memes. One of the most popular is the stand off between Jotaro Kujo and DIO in Stardust Crusaders as they prepare to have their fateful battle. The scene itself sees them walk with their powerful Stand auras, so it’s hilarious to see this intense scene in different contexts.

This flip on the moment sees King finally coming home and the intense Stand aura is instead an aura of pure adoration as King is just excited to play his visual novel. It’s something he wasn’t able to do before being interrupted by Saitama in the Season 2 premiere of the anime series, so at least he gets to live through the moment in meme form.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

