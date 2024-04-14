One-Punch Man Movie Recruits Dan Harmon, Heather Anne Campbell

Oh, it's happening. One-Punch Man is getting a third season before long, but right now, all eyes are shifting towards its future in theaters. After all, Sony has ordered a live-action film adapted One-Punch Man with director Justin Lin onboard. And now, a new report has confirmed Dan Harmon of Rick and Morty is joining the film as writer alongside Heather Anne Campbell.

Yes, you read that right. The co-creator behind Rick and Morty is working on One-Punch Man. The writer, along with Campbell, has been brought in to rewrite the movie's script. Back in 2020, it was announced Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner were heading up the movie's script. So now, it seems the story is coming down to Harmon and Campbell.

If you are not familiar with these writers, Harmon has a long history with satire and comedy. From Community to Harmontown, the writer-producer has done it all. Of course, fans will know Harmon best for his work on Rick and Morty. He co-created the Adult Swim mega-hit in 2014 with Justin Roiland. These days, Rick and Morty is one of the top-rated comedies on television, and its eighth season is on the horizon.

As for Campbell, the writer-comedian has been in the entertainment industry for decades. From Whose Line Is It Anyway to The Eric Andre Show, Campbell is no stranger to comedy. They have also worked closely with Harmon as Campbell began writing on Rick and Morty in season six.

So far, Sony has released little information about One-Punch Man asides from its main crew. With Lin set to direct, the live-action adaptation has some big expectations hanging overhead. So if you are not familiar with One-Punch Man, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem-he just can't seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on! Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of 'em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?"

What do you think about this update on One-Punch Man? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!