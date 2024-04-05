One-Punch Man Season 3 Shares New Key Visual

One-Punch Man might focus on the titular character who finds the world boring thanks to his ability to defeat anyone and anything with a singular blow, but Saitama isn't the only character returning for the upcoming third season. As the Hero Association continues to fight against the Monster Association, there is one hero introduced in season two who will be making a big comeback. King, the hero who isn't quite as powerful as he appears to be, has received a new key visual that hyped the hero's return.

For those who need a refresher on what we know so far about One-Punch Man's third season, the anime adaptation will see J.C. Staff return to animating duties. While the production house failed to hit the levels of hype that Studio Madhouse received for the first season of the anime adaptation, anime fans are crossing their fingers that anime studio will hit new heights. As of the writing of this article, no release date, or release window for that matter, has been revealed. With the arrival of the latest trailer, the anime community is hoping that season three will hit the small screen this year.

One-Punch King Season 3

(Photo: JC Staff)

If you want to learn more about the upcoming third season of One-Punch Man, here's how J.C. Staff describes the upcoming adventures of the Hero For Fun, ""After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong-even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association."

The description continues, "One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout."

What are your predictions for the third season of One-Punch Man? Do you think anime fans will witness Saitama's return this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hero for fun.

Via One-Punch Man Official Website