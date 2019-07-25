One-Punch Man Meets One Piece With This Sick Zoro Tribute

One Piece’s Wano Arc has brought back the most powerful swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates with a vengeance. Zoro has re-appeared in the isolationist nation following the swashbuckling series’ two year time skip with a brand new power boost and move set to assist his crew. Even with his strength and skills amplified, do you think he would stand a chance against Saitama, the One-Punch Man? One fan decided to fuse the two characters together, creating Zoro The One-Punch Samurai!

Reddit User Samm22 shared this amazing fan art that combines the wandering samurai pirate with the “hero for fun” in a black and white style appropriate for both series:

While One-Punch Man is currently on hiatus following its second season, it did manage to introduce a number of martial arts characters that are closer to the style of One Piece than the world of Saitama. Garou, Bomb, Bang, and a few other “A and B Class Heroes” all have skills that are created entirely from the world of martial arts and, sometimes, swordsmanship. One of the main events to take place in the second season was the “Super Fight Tournament” which saw martial artists from across the world trying to determine who was the strongest around.

Saitama, in order to test his own strength, disguised himself as Bang’s student, one of the strongest S-Class heroes. Of course, the jig was eventually up and Saitama found himself disqualified, but it was clear that despite knowing absolutely nothing about martial arts, One-Punch Man was the strongest martial artist in the world! As short as the fight may have been, we would love to see Zoro square off against Saitama.

What do you think of this fan art that fuses the franchises of One-Punch Man and One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.