One-Punch Man Releases New Preview For Its Third Season Finale (And It Might Be The Anime’s Last)

One-Punch Man’s third season has been surrounded by controversy, with anime fans believing that JC Staff wasn’t able to live up to the same heights as its source material. In a few days, episode twelve of season three will arrive, marking the end of the latest anime season, with many believing that this might also signal the end of the anime adaptation as a whole. To get fans prepared for the end, the production studio has released a new preview that focuses on the Hero Association and the Monster Association preparing to clash for what might be the final time.

Alongside new images to promote the season three finale, One-Punch Man dropped a synopsis of episode twelve. The breakdown reads, “As the S-class heroes engaged in fierce battles against the monsters, the terrifying Tatsumaki finally reached Gyoro Gyoro, and an otherworldly battle of psychic powers was about to begin. And then, the ultimate life form, Monster King Orochi, finally appeared before Saitama!” In the anime world, many franchises will almost immediately announce a new season following a previous season finale, but based on the critical reception to One-Punch Man’s third season, this might not be the case here. Fingers crossed that Saitama’s latest season finale brings the season to a close and restores some of the goodwill for fans. You can check out the new preview images below.

Is Saitama a Dead Man Walking?

The controversy surrounding One-Punch Man’s third season even had victims who worked on the anime, as earlier this fall, anime director Shinpei Nagai deleted his social media due to the blowback. Nagai explained the reasoning behind why he left the internet behind, “I have some rather unfortunate news. There are a few people among my followers who are pretending to be allies, but are actually engaging in rage-baiting, so I’ve decided to delete my account. Their actions- such as taking my statements out of context, trying to elicit comments that violate NDAs, or turning them into profit – are unacceptable and cannot be overlooked. I’ve always done my best for the fans with the utmost sincerity, but I’ve come to the conclusion that continuing in this environment is untenable for this project.”

Even though Saitama’s days on the screen might be numbered, One-Punch Man will continue via the web comic from creator ONE and the manga. To date, neither printed story has hinted at the idea that they will end, so we could see years of future stories focusing on the Hero Association. Should a season four be confirmed, anime fans will be beyond interested to learn whether JC Staff will return to the seemingly “doomed” project or if another production house might take the reins. Considering it took over five years for season three to arrive, many might be hoping for the anime adaptation to change hands.

What do you think of One-Punch Man's first season three finale preview?