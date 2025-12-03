The One-Punch Man Live Action Movie Receives Surprising Update

One-Punch Man has been in the news a lot lately, and not for the reasons that Saitama and his fellow heroes might hope for. The third season of the anime adaptation has been surrounded by criticism, with many viewers believing that it hasn’t been able to live up to the high standards set by both the television show’s first season and its manga source material. Despite the controversy, One-Punch Man has received a positive update from an unexpected source regarding its live-action adaptation, a Sony Pictures project that will look to do the impossible and bring the “Hero For Fun” to the real world.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Fast & Furious director Justin Lin would be tackling the story of the video game Helldivers with a live-action movie of its own. While Lin will be tackling this extraterrestrial adventure in the future, THR was sure to confirm with the director that he was still working on One-Punch Man’s live-action adaptation. While this confirmation didn’t include any new details regarding what stories Saitama’s live-action film will adapt or when we can expect it to arrive in theaters, it’s a solid confirmation that Sony is still interested in ONE’s beloved franchise. Fingers crossed that the anime adaptation can turn the tables on its bad luck before this movie arrives on the silver screen.

One-Punch Man’s Turbulent Third Season

jc staff

When One-Punch Man first arrived on the screen, it was brought to life by Studio Madhouse, the legendary anime studio responsible for the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Trigun, and Hellsing. Following the premiere season, seasons two and three were handled by J.C. Staff, and while season two received a mixed reception, the third season has been referred to as one of the biggest anime disappointments of 2025. So bad was the response to the recent episodes that even the third season’s director Shinpei Nagai deleted their social media account following the backlash.

Nagai’s final post read, “I have some rather unfortunate news. There are a few people among my followers who are pretending to be allies, but are actually engaging in rage-baiting, so I’ve decided to delete my account. Their actions- such as taking my statements out of context, trying to elicit comments that violate NDAs, or turning them into profit – are unacceptable and cannot be overlooked. I’ve always done my best for the fans with the utmost sincerity, but I’ve come to the conclusion that continuing in this environment is untenable for this project.”

As for the live-action adaptation, Lin won’t be alone when it comes to bringing Saitama’s story to life. The creator of Community and Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon, is helping in writing the script for the One-Punch Man movie, so we’re sure to see some hilarity alongside the earth-shattering action that has become a well-known part of the franchise.

