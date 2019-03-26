‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Releases Official Character Designs

One-Punch Man has been on a break for quite awhile, but the series is planning a big comeback for 2019. At long last, the anime will hit up fans with a second season in April, and fans got a first-look at the series’ official character designs not long ago.

Over on Twitter, the images surfaced after One-Punch Man released the artwork through its site. Fans were quick to analyze the anime’s leads, and fans admit the artwork is more promising than expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Genos is looking thicker than ever with his beefed-out arms. The cyborg looks the same for the most part, but he does have a more angular jaw line which tapers. However, his blonde hair and black-gold eyes are as standard as ever.

Fubuki has gotten her own character design, and the heroine looks like she could kill an army with her gaze alone. The heroine is seen wearing a long-sleeved dress that falls to her calves. The tight, green number is deceptively revealing, and Fubuki completes the look with a necklace and bob.

You can check out the rest of the season two character designs here. The list is broken down into classes, so you can read up on your favorite characters based on their power levels. Well, save for Saitama; The man should be in a top category on his own, but you can find the One-Punch Man ranked in Class B for now.

So, what did you make of these character designs? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!