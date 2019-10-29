One-Punch Man Season 2 Blu-ray Sales Released

Though the second season of One-Punch Man has just arrived on Cartoon Network’s Toonami programming block, the season has concluded its initial run for several months now with the fight between Saitama and Monster Association. With the second season having wrapped up, the Blu-Ray set has released for One-Punch Man and one fan managed to share the recent sales for the release! Just how did Saitama and the rest of the heroes of One-Punch Man manage to do in terms of turning a profit for the second season box set?

Reddit User Adab1za shared the stats for One-Punch Man’s second season, with many fans of Saitama believing that the sales released simply weren’t up to par for the popular franchise, leaving doubt as to whether or not the heroes of this universe would be returning for a third season:

Fans of One-Punch Man have very much been back and forth with regards to the level of animation demonstrated in the second season of the series, with the animation house changing from Madhouse to that of JC Staff. Though the story remains as hard hitting and fast paced as ever, a number of followers of the series felt that the second season just hasn’t managed to live up to the standards that were supplied for the franchise’s initial outing. Whether or not this is why the second season Blu-Ray release didn’t live up to the first season’s sales numbers is anyone’s guess, but it’s apparent from the comments that many believe this to be the case.

As for One-Punch Man, Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man’s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. You can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”