‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Premiere Draws Big Reactions

One-Punch Man is finally back. At long last, the anime has released the first episode of season two, and the premiere is available for fans worldwide to watch. Now, netizens are reacting to the long-awaited episode, and they have plenty to say.

If you are in the U.S., then Hulu holds the key to your One-Punch Man needs. The site will exclusively stream the new season, and fans are flocking to see the platform as its subbed episode of One-Punch Man just went live.

As you can see below, fans are reacting to the episode, and the premiere has brought out some mixed emotions. Way before the debut dropped, fans were convinced it would feature abhorrent animation. The anime’s new director, studio, and production schedule had audiences real worried from the start. But, as it turns out, the premiere was not that bad.

You can check out our full recap of the One-Punch Man premiere here, but the reactions below can give you a taste of what to expect. While netizens admit the show’s animation style has changed, it isn’t too bad at the moment. Season two is subject to change its style as it continues, but fans are tentatively fine with how the series is looking thus far.

Are you ready to check out this long-awaited season?

One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

Crushed It

Wow. I was wondering how this would look and they nailed it. #OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/fWd418A7WH — Tatakae! Otaking! (@SarahEMyer) April 9, 2019

Cue King

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 1.. Honestly yeah the animation is different, but I didn’t mind it too much. I enjoyed the episode for what it was. Next episode things should pick up nicely story wise. I forgot Saitama learns about King that quickly though lol shit was jokes — Jacob Reynosa (@JacobReynosa) April 9, 2019

Welcome Back, Saitama

The first episode of One Punch Man! Gonna be a good ass season — FreshPrinceYuup (@Fresh) April 9, 2019

You Heard It Here

One Punch Man season 2 so good, y’all. @VIZMedia — Elisha Deogracias (@katamaris4ever) April 9, 2019

A New Direction

Just watched episode 1 of Season 2 of #OnePunchMan. Animation wasn’t nearly as bad as I thought it would be! Definitely still a step down from season 1, but I’m still excited for this season. — Sam (@greeneggsnSam12) April 9, 2019

So Far, So Good

The new season of One Punch man is pretty good so far. No horrible loss of quality like some people were expecting. Time will tell if they keep it up. — LudicrousLimes (@LudicrousLimes) April 9, 2019

RIP Genos

One Punch Man Season 2 episode 1 was better than I thought it would be but… Genos pic.twitter.com/rL6mXhDozV — Resident Sourwolf (@WritingTheRules) April 9, 2019

Can’t Win Them All