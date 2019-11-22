One-Punch Man Season 2 OVA Shares New Trailer

One-Punch Man’s second season may have had a divisive reaction from fans upon its initial release, but there’s starting to be less of a harsh look on it now that there’s been a bit of time following the end of the second season overall. The future of the anime is currently in flux as there has yet to be any confirmation of a third season, but it is continuing on with a new OVA special packed with an upcoming home video release of the series in Japan. And like the anime, there’s quite a hilarious bit from Saitama and Genos.

In the newest trailer for the OVA special, Saitama and Genos are currently in Saitama’s apartment discusses the S-Class heroes used to promote a certain kind of chips. But when the bag explodes open, Saitama accidentally hits Genos and it seems it’s reset his memory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new OVA will be bundled along with a home video release for a new batch of Season 2 episodes, and unfortunately that means there’s currently no word on whether or not this new special will be released in outside territories. It’s going to be awhile before we get confirmation one way or the other as Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man’s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

With the English language release of the series including both an English subtitled version now streaming on Hulu, and an English dub on broadcast television, this OVA could get the same treatment if we’re lucky! But until then, we’re all just waiting on news for the anime’s future should there be one on the cards.

But if you’re looking to catch up and see what all the fuss is about, you can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. Viz Media officially describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”