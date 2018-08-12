‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Announces 2019 Premiere

It looks like Saitama is ready to punch is way back into the hearts of fans again… and he won’t be doing this comeback solo. Not long ago, the release window of One Punch Man‘s second season was made official, and it looks like the hero will be back in action sooner rather than later.

After a slew of rumors popped up last week, J.C. Staff silenced conspiracy theorists with an official announcement about One Punch Man. The company held a festival in Japan centered around the superhero series, and it was there the studio confirmed One Punch Man will drop in April 2019.

So far, there is no word on the show’s simulcast plans, but Viz Media did release an announcement about the new season. The page’s Twitter echoed news that One Punch Man would return next spring, so fans are hoping the popular shonen title will be simulcast.

A key visual and teaser trailer for the new season were released as well. Fans are eager to see this second season go live as Hikaru Midorikawa, the voice actor behind Gundam Wing‘s Heero, s-CRY-ed‘s Ryuho, and Fate/Zero‘s Lancer promises to introduce a fan-favorite character from the manga. Garou will step into the anime with actor Hikaru Midorikawa, the man behind Gundam Wing‘s Heero, s-CRY-ed‘s Ryuho, and Fate/Zero‘s Lancer. Other familiar faces such as Genos and Speed O’ Sound Sonic are also set to reappear in this new season.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.