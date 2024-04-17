One-Punch Man Cosplay Readies Fubuki for Season 3

One-Punch Man is currently in the works on coming back for Season 3 of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready for Fubuki's big comeback! One-Punch Man has a lot in the works as not only is the anime working on its third season, but there's also a live-action movie currently in the works as well. One-Punch Man has quite a lot of plates spinning at the same time, so that means fans are going to see much more of this hero series in the future as it breaks out in some new ways.

One-Punch Man's anime is readying to tackle a new phase of the fights between the Hero and Monster Associations, and it likely means a greater focus on the Hero Hunter, Garou. But while that's the case, we'll also get to see more of our favorite heroes in action in the coming episodes too. One of the returning heroes who gets some big moments is Fubuki in the new season, and thankfully artist sailorkayla on TikTok is making the wait easier by bringing the Hellish Blizzard to life through awesome cosplay. Check it out:

What to Know for One-Punch Man Season 3

One-Punch Man Season 3 has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this publication. J.C. Staff will be returning from Season 2 to handle the animation production with Chikashi Kubota returning to design the characters together with Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuka Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling series composition, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music. Makoto Furukawa is also returning to voice Saitama, Hikaru Midorikawa will be voicing Garou, and Daisuke Namikawa will voice Dr. Genus.

One-Punch Man also has a new live-action movie in the works with Sony Pictures Entertainment with Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, and Heather Anne Campbell currently attached to write the film with Justin Lin signed on to direct. If you wanted to check out the One-Punch Man anime, you can check out the first two seasons of the series now streaming with Hulu.

What are you hoping to see from Fubuki and the other heroes in One-Punch Man Season 3 and the new live-action movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!