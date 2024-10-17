When Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Drop? The Wait May End Soon.

One-Punch Man’s third season has been a long time coming. Saitama and the Hero Association’s second season came to a close in 2019, meaning anime viewers have been waiting five years to see what the “hero for fun” is up to. While anime fans have received confirmation that J.C. Staff will be returning for a third season with a trailer, a release date for season three remains a mystery. However, thanks to a recent surprise on social media involving a One-Punch Man artist, the release window for season three of the anime adaptation might have been released.

If you need a refresher on what has transpired in One-Punch Man’s first two seasons, we have you covered. Saitama found himself joining the hero game and performing fairly standard training involving push-ups, jogging, and other routine athletics. For whatever hilarious reason, these routines made him the strongest being in the universe to the point that he has yet to find an opponent who can withstand a single punch. In the second season, the nefarious Monster Association has decided to emerge from the underworld and take the surface for themselves. On top of giant beasts threatening the world, the hero killer known as Garou is gunning for crime fighters and has joined forces with the Monster Association. When last we left Saitama, Garou had been whisked away by a monster and the Hero Association was still trying to defeat their fiendish foes.

Yusuke Murata Might Have Spilled The Beans

While it hasn’t been confirmed, one social media user was retweeted by One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata. The user shared that the third season will apparently arrive next year in 2025, which seems like a given considering it does not appear as though Saitama will make his return in the remaining months of this year. The big reveal might not give us a hint as to the third season’s specific release date, but it is sure to be a major event whenever One-Punch Man punches back onto the small screen.

YUSUKE MURATA SENSEI RETWEETED OUR TWEET! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/gBW25oRRuU — Anime Tsumi (@AnimeTsumi) October 17, 2024

One-Punch Man Across The Board

As fans wait for Saitama’s anime comeback, there are two separate stories that you can follow for One-Punch Man. It goes without saying that the manga series is still running, already moving past the Monster Association and Garou. On top of the manga, there is still the webcomic that is made by creator ONE to follow Saitama’s journey to find a worthy opponent who will survive his blows. Needless to say, the hard-hitting protagonist is going to have some wild adventures ahead of him in the anime based on what has taken place in the manga and webcomic.

In the future, Sony Pictures will release, according to the studio, a live-action One-Punch Man movie. In recent days, One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender have proven to be a major success for Netflix with their live-action series and Hollywood studios are putting serious effort into this new avenue. While a star has yet to be chosen who will play the bald hero, Community’s Dan Harmon will assist in writing the script, and Fast And The Furious director Justin Lin is attached as well. Considering the strength of the story and the wild action set pieces that make up Saitama’s story, One-Punch Man seems like a tailor-made anime to take Hollywood by storm.

