‘One-Punch Man’ Fan Art Imagines Hilarious ‘Spider-Verse’ Crossover

One-Punch Man‘s central hero Saitama underwent intense physical training in order to become so strong that he defeats every enemy with one punch. Though he put his body through this arduous ordeal, he only really lost his hair. His body did not change too much. But what if his body expanded with the amount of muscles that his physical training would have given him? Turns out he’d look a lot like the Kingpin.

This hilarious fan art imagines a quirky One-Punch Man and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse crossover as Saitama’s head has been placed on Kingpin’s massive body. Resulting in quite a unique look that you can check out below.

Artist @cminglap imagines a tough time for Saitama as he has to trudge through life on Kingpin’s massive frame. It’s hard to imagine the other heroes would take Saitama any less seriously than they do, but this ridiculous resulting look would make it much harder for them to accept his supreme strength. Kingpin, on the other hand, would be less fierce of a foe to Spider-Man with Saitama’s often blank face. Though if he had Saitama’s strength, he would have defeated Spider-Man long ago.

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse was well received by fans and artists alike, and it has inspired all kinds of new art. This is especially true for One-Punch Man‘s manga artist Yusuke Murata as well as he recently shared a whole collection of adorable sketches of Spider-Gwen. You can check them out here.

Officially scheduled for a premiere April 2 in Japan with a premiere on Hulu April 9 in the West, One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs. Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has netted multiple awards nominations and even took home an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales. You can find ComicBook.com’s review here.

