One-Punch Man Shows Off Tatsumaki's Fierce Battle Against NSFW Monster

One-Punch Man's Tatsumaki has been one of the more intriguing members of the Hero Association's S-Class since she was the one hero would had power comparable to Saitama. Throughout her various demonstrations of power over the course of the series, Tatsumaki has been built up as a supremely strong psychic ability user. Now as the fight against the Monster Association reaches its climax, Tatsumaki now finds herself in a particularly fierce battle against a monster who has evolved her telekinetic abilities to such a point she's evolved beyond the bounds of Earthly power...and clothes.

Psykos has been the one monster who has been challenging Tatsumaki throughout the course of the arc thus far, and has been much more of a challenge to Tatsumaki than initially expected. This got even worse when Psykos began to absorb the Monster King Orochi's body into herself and transformed into a massively powerful beast that now is giving Tatsumaki a run for her money.

Chapter 130 of the series begins with Tatsumaki pulling the entirety of the Monster Association's underground home base to the surface. Although she thinks she has a plan of attack to use against the monster, Psykos reveals just how much stronger she has become with a full psychic attack beamed her way. This beam is strong enough to carve through the surface of the Earth, and a thin layer of it is almost blown off completely before it crashes back down.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Psykos reveals that her new power comes from a mysterious dark entity that has speaks in her mind. It's telling her to eventually use her powers to the point where she can absorb the entire Earth within her body, and Tatsumaki laughs it off telling her that the monster is allowing others to manipulate her psychic abilities. This digs at Psykos, who this entire arc has been wary of how much weaker she has been than Tatsumaki and now the major battle between the two powerful psychics reaches its climax.

All the while, Saitama is still stuck underground somewhere. How will the rest of this fight turn out in Shonen Jump's official releases through Viz Media? Will Saitama arrive to save Tatsumaki? Will she defeat Psykos with her own power? Which she break through her limits? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

