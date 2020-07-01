One-Punch Man's Tatsumaki Shines with this Powerful Cosplay

✖

One-Punch Man has a strong roster of powerful heroes, and now one of the strongest has gotten some equally as strong cosplay. Tatsumaki was brought into the series as the second strongest hero in the Hero Association, and made quite an impact on fans thanks to her lessened impact on Saitama. Their first interaction with one another was arguably one of the funniest moments in the entire series, and this all works so well because when she's serious it makes a real impact. Because of her strength, her tiny form works much better.

It's this clashing dynamic that fans are continually drawn to with each and every one of her appearances, and that's saying quite a bit considering that she doesn't really change much from each time she shows up. It's the confidence that comes from her power that makes her so appealing, and it's what gives her a bigger presence among the rest of the heroes.

This dynamic presence is what has come to life through cosplay as well! Artist Leaping Liz (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, and more social media here) has managed to catch this clash of characteristics quite perfectly with a powerful take on the Terrible Tornado! It just goes to show that Tatsumaki is ready for a live-action debut someday! You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leaping Liz (@oleapinglizard) on Jun 10, 2020 at 8:35am PDT

One-Punch Man officially has a new live-action film project in the works from Sony Pictures and Venom scribes Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. There are lots of major characters fans would want to see when this film eventually does release, and one of those would definitely need to be Tatsumaki. After seeing strong cosplay like this, there's a lot to live up to for when the official movie tries to make their version work!

What was your first impression of Tatsumaki when she first made her appearance in One-Punch Man? Who could be the right actress to bring the hero to life in the future live-action adaptation? What are some of your favorite Tatsumaki moments in the series overall? Where does she rank among your favorite S-Class heroes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

