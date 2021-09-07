Magi Creator's Orient Anime Confirms Release Window With New Teaser

✖

Orient, the newest anime based on Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic creator Shinobu Ohtaka's original manga series, has confirmed its release window with a new teaser trailer! First announced to be in the works earlier this year (which was great news for fans hoping to see more anime from the Magi creator), Orient was initially confirmed to have a vague 2022 release window. But with the newest update for the series giving us our first look at this new anime in motion, the series has now tightened its release window to January 2022.

The newest teaser trailer for Orient not only confirms it will be releasing sometime in the January 2022 window, but also revealed two new additions to the cast as Rie Takahashi will be voicing Tsugumi Hattori and Satoshi Hino will provide the voice for Naotora Takeda. You can check out the newest teaser trailer for the series (which shows us our first real look at the actual animation for the new production) from the anime's official Twitter account below:

These two new additions to the cast join the previously confirmed Yuma Uchida as Musashi and Soma Saito as Kojiro Kanemaki, who you can also see in action with this new teaser trailer. The first additions to Orient's staff includes High School DxD director Tetsuya Yanagisawa serving as the director of Orient's anime adaptation for ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa (Ascendance of a Bookworm) will be handling the scripts, Takahiro Kishida (Haikyuu!!) will be designing the characters, and Hideyuki Fukasawa (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works) will be composing the music.

Crunchyroll has previously confirmed they will be streaming Orient when it makes its debut sometime next January, and they describe the series as such, "Based on the manga by Shinobu Ohtaka being published in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. This is a story about Musashi, a 15-year-old boy who lives in Japan during the Sengoku period. Japan is ruled by demons, and Musashi tries to confront the demons with a certain special power!"

