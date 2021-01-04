Magi Creator's Orient to Get Anime Series

✖

Orient, the newest series from Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic creator Shinobu Ohtaka, will be getting an official anime series! Magi had been one of the more quiet hits of the last decade as fans who had discovered the two season anime series and Adventure of Sinbad spin-off on streaming services like Netflix have always been hungry for more. While that series won't be continuing with its anime any time soon, fans will soon get to check out an anime based on a whole new world of Ohtaka's creation in the future.

Kodansha announced that Shinobu Ohtaka's newest series, Orient, will be getting an official anime adaptation. This series began running in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2018, and will likely find a whole new audience when the anime makes its debut. You can check out the announcement teaser for the new anime below:

The announcement unfortunately does not come with much information about the anime adaptation itself. Details such as studio, staff, cast and release date are still unknown as of this writing. The same goes for the announcement teaser, which showcases many of the cool characters and moments fans can expect to see in a whole new light when they make their way to the Orient anime.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe it as such, "At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world. But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…"

Will you be checking out this newest anime from the Magi creator? Have you read through Orient's manga run? If so, what do you think of it so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!