Oscars Courting 5 Anime Films For Animated Feature Nomination

It isn’t quite time for awards season, but buzz is already going around for certain films. Everything from Black Panther to A Star Is Born is being put up for an Oscar, and anime isn’t far behind.

According to a new report by Deadline, films have officially been entered into the nomination race for The Oscars. Right now, there are five anime films on the docket, and some of them may surprise fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the list of anime hopefuls below:

Liz and the Blue Bird

Mirai

MFKZ

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl

The Laws of the Universe — Part 1

Looking over the list, fans may be surprised by the final entry. The Laws of the Universe — Part 1 is part of a trilogy and is known for its religious overtones. The film tells the story of five teens who are thrown into a world of trouble after they stumble upon the existence of aliens. With the species ready to invade Earth, the students must learn what they can about the aliens before their home is taken over, but its little-known status gave the film modest returns. So, audiences are surprised to see the film being tossed into the ring here.

However, there are other contenders vying for an actual nomination. Liz and the Blue Bird is the next masterpiece by Kyoto Animation, the studio behind A Silent Voice. The film tells the story of two high school girls in band who must perform a duet together. The girls are very close friends, but as their performance nears, tension draws between them as they grow apart. The quiet film made its U.S. debut at Anime Expo in July, and it was a favorite at the event.

If you want to check out the full list of films looking to nab a nomination, you can check out the titles below:

“Ana y Bruno”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

“Early Man”

“Fireworks”

“Have a Nice Day”

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“The Laws of the Universe – Part I”

“Liz and the Blue Bird”

“Lu over the Wall”

“MFKZ”

“Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms”

“Mirai”

“The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl”

“On Happiness Road”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Ruben Brandt, Collector”

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero”

“Sherlock Gnomes”

“Smallfoot”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Tall Tales”

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”

“Tito and the Birds”

So, do you think any of these anime features will make it to the next round? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!