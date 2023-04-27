Oshi no Ko Director Breaks Silence on Its Premiere's Big Twist

Oshi no Ko might just be one of the biggest new anime of 2023. The series focuses on a dark tale in the "Idol business" which quickly became the biggest new anime launch for the streaming service known as HIDIVE. With the first episode of the anime adaptation sharing quite a dark twist at the end of its runtime, assistant director Ciao Nekotomi took the opportunity to talk about the series. Most specifically, Nekotomi addressed the giant twist at the end of episode one that might have blown some anime fans' minds.

With this new anime adaptation being a series that focuses on the music industry and its dark side, it should come as no surprise that the Oshi no Ko OST has plenty of tracks to groove to. Of course, the upbeat music of the Oshi no Ko anime hides a dark underbelly, as the major twist of the first episode sees Ai dying as a result of a crazed stalker. With this new series focusing on reincarnation and revenge, it seems as though the Doga Kubo production will be entering some wild and mature territory.

Oshi no Murder

Outlet Anitrendz had the opportunity to chat with Assistant Director Ciao Nekotomi when it came to the shocking scene that capped off episode 1, "In terms of scenes, for sure, even from the phase when I was drawing the storyboards, the scene that I totally gave it my all, was when Ai dies. I handled it all the way through the directing and this part was something that I really coordinated closely with Hirayama-san in order to do it. Hirayama-san was able to provide very detailed animation specifications like, "For this part here, I want this person to draw it." So, in order to do this scene or that, we'd even persuade and go get certain people."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the biggest anime release on the streaming service HIDIVE, you can check out the official description of the dark journey exploring the Idol business here, "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry-the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

