Oshi no Ko Cosplay Highlights the Anime's Saddest Scene

Oshi no Ko has taken over the Spring 2023 anime schedule as the surprise breakout hit of the season, and one cosplay has surprisingly gone viral with fans for highlighting the saddest scene in the anime to date! The anime taking Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari's original Oshi no Ko manga series has taken the world by storm ever since it premiered with a 90 minute first episode that introduced many more fans to the series in a whole new way. Especially when it suddenly broke all kinds of hearts at the end.

Oshi no Ko kicked off with a massive death of a main character at the end of the first episode, and this surprise twist was only the first of several dark stories that we would see play out over the course of the Oshi no Ko anime's first season. Despite this, Ai Hoshino continues to have a massive presence in the anime ever since and now she's living on through cosplay from artist @kyoya_cos on Instagram who has brought to life Ai's most tragic and heartbreaking scene in the anime. Check it out below:

Where to Watch Oshi no Ko

Although this is highlighting the big twist from the premiere, Oshi no Ko still has a ton of surprises in store with the rest of the anime's run so far. If you wanted to catch up and see why Oshi no Ko has been one of the biggest hits from the Spring 2023 anime season, you can actually find the new episodes of the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko's story as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

How have you been liking Oshi no Ko's anime following its massive premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts on Oshi no Ko and every anime this Spring in the comments!