Oshi no Ko Actress Saori Onishi Cuts Down Gigs Amid Health Issues

One of the stars behind Oshi no Ko will be taking on less work in the immediate future as actress Saori Onishi has revealed that she's dealing with some worsening health issues that have forced her to lessen her workload. The talent agency representing Onishi, I'm Enterprise, announced that Onishi has been suffering from dizziness and increased breathing difficulty, and her doctor advised her to cancel some of her previous engagements due to her health. Speaking with her talent agency, Onishi then decided it was best to limit her work at this time to the performances and engagements that she was able to do.

The announcement from Onishi and I'm Enterprise noted that this will be a temporary measure while she deals with her current health issues, and from the announcement thankfully it seems like these issues aren't forcing her into a full hiatus. Nevertheless, we here at ComicBook.com are wishing the Oshi no Ko star the best as she is on the road to recovery to easing these health troubles.

(Photo: Doga Kobo)

How to Watch Oshi no Ko

Saori Onishi has had quite a few notable roles across a number of famous anime including the likes of Hisako Arato in Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, Miyako Shikimori in Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, and most recently, Yuki Sumi in Oshi no Ko. Joining the Oshi no Ko anime in Episode 6, the star has immediately become one of the most notable characters in the anime as she was near the center of one of Oshi no Ko's darkest stories yet this season. If you wanted to catch up with the Oshi no Ko anime and find out why it's been one of the most talked about new releases of the Spring 2023 anime season, you can now find the anime streaming with HIDIVE. They tease Oshi no Ko's story as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

