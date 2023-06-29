Japan's Most Famous Cosplayer Takes on Oshi no Ko's Ai Hoshino

Oshi no Ko has brought the debut season of the anime to an end, and Japan's most famous cosplayer is celebrating the anime's run by bringing Ai Hoshino back to the center of the stage! Oshi no Ko immediately took over the world with the Spring 2023 anime schedule as the anime for Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari made a huge impact with fans all over the world. Much of this came due to the strength of the first impression of its first lead character, the idol Ai.

Ai was introduced as the first main character of the series, but it was revealed that by the end of Oshi no Ko's cinematic 90 minute first episode that she was not going to be the character we followed through the rest of the run. She's left a major impact on fans, however, and that's especially true with some cosplay from the artist with one of the hugest followings in Japan, Enako, who shared her take on the now famous pop idol with fans on Instagram. Check it out below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko's Anime

The Oshi no Ko anime has officially ended its first season with 11 episodes airing this Spring, but thankfully a second season of the anime has already been announced to now be in the works. A release window or date has yet to be set for Oshi no Ko Season 2 as of this writing, but that means you can catch up with everything that happened in the anime so far as the anime is now streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

How did you like Oshi no Ko's first season? Are you excited to see the anime return for Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!