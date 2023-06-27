Oshi no Ko Season Finale Promo Released

Oshi no Ko's anime is gearing up for the final episode of its debut season, and a new promo has been released showing off the first look at what to expect from Episode 11! The anime taking on Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari's original Oshi no Ko manga made one of the biggest anime debuts of the Spring 2023 anime schedule overall. Thanks to its cinematic 90 minute first episode, Oshi no Ko quickly became a hit with fans in all sorts of ways as it breaks records around the world.

Oshi no Ko kicked off with a massive first episode, and that unfortunately means the debut season of the anime will be ending much sooner than fans might have hoped for. Episode 11 will mark the end of Oshi no Ko's run this Spring 2023 season, and after starting the First Concert Arc with the final episodes of the season, the promo for Oshi no Ko's season finale teases the concert that the members of B Komachi have been working towards all this time. You can check out the promo for Oshi no Ko Episode 11 below:

Where to Watch Oshi no Ko's Season Finale

Oshi no Ko Episode 11 is titled "Idol" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "B Komachi finally [stands] on the stage. Ruby fascinates the audience with a smile that reminds [them] of the late Ai, as customers flock to MEM. However, there is no light to support Kana..." If you wanted to catch the episode as it airs in Japan and catch up with Oshi no Ko's debut season as it all comes to an end, you can find the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

What are you hoping to see before Oshi no Ko's first season ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!