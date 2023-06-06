Oshi no Ko Theme Breaks Global Record After Chart Update

In 2023, there are quite a few contenders when it comes to the "best new anime of the year". Entries such as Mashle: Magic And Muscles, Heavenly Delusion, and Hell's Paradise are vying for supremacy but the spring season gave fans a surprising dark horse. Oshi no Ko has taken the world by storm, becoming the number one anime premiere for the streaming service known as HIDIVE, and thanks to the series' focus on the darker side of the idol world, has shattered a record when it comes to its opening theme song.

Oshi no Ko has been on quite a tear recently when it comes to shattering records. The manga, for example, currently has nine million copies in circulation, which is especially impressive considering the recent release of the story and only having eleven volumes to its name at present. The subject matter of Oshi no Ko deals with some heavy topics, so it's no surprise that it's managed to give anime fans stories and characters to chew on with its anime adaptation.

Oshi no Ko: Topping The Charts

Oshi no Ko's theme song, "Idol" by YOASOBI has become the number one hit on Billboard Global, excluding the U.S. The ranking also marks the first time that a song originally performed in Japanese has topped the charts. YOASOBI's Official Twitter Account shared the big news that the anime adaptation is shattering records across the board.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out HIDIVE's biggest anime, here's how the streaming service describes Oshi no Ko, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

