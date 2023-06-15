Oshi no Ko Cosplay Takes Over With Akane

Oshi no Ko has changed things big time for Aqua ever since he crossed paths with Akane Kurokawa, and now one Oshi no Ko cosplay is taking over with the surprising new star! Akane had been introducing during a dark period of the Oshi no Ko anime's first season. As part of Aqua's rise through the actor's entertainment world, he signed onto a reality show with a group of other young actors. But unfortunately for Akane, she ended up receiving a ton of cyberbullying and negative attention due to the way she was perceived on the show.

This story seemed to be inspired by real life events as well, and thus Akane had become one of the more intriguing new additions to Oshi no Ko's anime so far. This was especially so when she used her acting ability to become like Ai Hoshino, and has opened up all sorts of complicated wounds for Aqua moving forward. Now artist @jucyzxz on Instagram is showing just how quickly Akane has bounced back from everything with a perfect cosplay bringing the heroine to life. Check it out:

Where to Watch Oshi no Ko

Akane hasn't been a part of the Oshi no Ko anime for long, but she'll be playing a big role for the future episodes to come as Aqua's life gets more complicated. If you wanted to catch up and see why Oshi no Ko has been one of the biggest hits from the Spring 2023 anime season before it comes to an end (and see Akane in action), you can find the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

