Oshi no Ko Highlights Ai With New Poster

Oshi no Ko has been taking over the world with the anime's debut airing its episodes during the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the Oshi no Ko anime is highlighting Ai Hoshino with a new poster showing off the cover art from the anime's upcoming home video release! Ai Hoshino has quickly taken over the world following her debut in the cinematic first episode for the Oshi no Ko anime taking on Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari's original manga. Long after the first episode, Ai continues to be one of the standouts for the franchise overall.

Oshi no Ko introduced fans to a memorable idol named Ai, and she left such a huge impact on the series' world that Ai remains one of the major idol icons years after her original debut. Ai was only seen in the anime's 90 minute first episode, but has a specter that lingers over the rest of the entertainment industry seen in the rest of Oshi no Ko's run. In fact she's gracing the cover for the first volume of Oshi no Ko's Blu-ray release overseas, and you can check out the cover art for Oshi no Ko's debut release below:

How to Catch Up With Oshi no Ko

Although Ai was only seen in the first episode of the new anime, Oshi no Ko used it as a jumping off point for a much bigger story about the next generation of the entertainment industry coming after her. If you wanted to catch up and see why Oshi no Ko has been one of the biggest hits from the Spring 2023 anime season before it comes to an end, you can find the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

How did you like Ai's debut in the Oshi no Ko anime?