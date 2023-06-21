Oshi no Ko's Opening Theme Tops Apple's Top 100: Global Chart

Oshi no Ko has been one of the standout new anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime season overall, and its opening theme has taken over the world as it has reached the top spot in Apple Music's Top 100: Global list featuring popular songs from all over the world! The anime adaptation taking on Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari's original manga series quickly caught fire with fans thanks to the anime's first episode, but its opening theme has gone on to not only be a hit with anime fans, but on social media as well.

The opening theme for Oshi no Ko titled "Idol," as performed by YOASOBI, has been steadily taking over streaming charts ever since it was initially released, and the same success has been seen with its official English language version as well. It notably started a trend on social media sites as fans wanted to recreate the dances Ai Hoshino and others do in the Oshi no Ko anime, and it seems like it's caught so much fire that as of June 21st, "Idol" now sits at the number 1 spot on Apple Music's Top 100: Global list.

Apple Music Top 100: Global List Top 10 Breakdown

To better see how "Idol" is doing, here are the top ten songs currently listed in Apple Music's Top 100: Global list (which are touted as the most-played songs around the globe, and updated daily) as of Wednesday, June 21st:

Idol – YOASOBI All My Life (feat. J. Cole) – Lil Durk fukumean – Gunna back to the moon – Gunna Last Night – Morgan Wallen rodeo dr – Gunna back at it – Gunna Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma WHERE SHE GOES – Bad Bunny bread & butter – Gunna

Oshi no Ko's been taking over both the anime and music worlds this Spring, but if you wanted to check it out before it's over, you can find the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

