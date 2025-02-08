Oshi no Ko to Release Tragic Backstory for Fans Seeking More After the Finale

The once elusive Oshi no Ko companion novel will finally make its way stateside. American publisher and distributor Yen Press announced it would release the [Oshi No Ko] Spica of the First Star light novel as part of its Yen On imprint. The Spica of the First Star is a spin-off title of the main manga, detailing major events before the start of the primary story. Fans have clamored for an official English release of the companion book as it gives vital information about the series’ main characters. The novel was originally released in Japan in November 2023, becoming one of the earliest spin-off novels released to correspond with the growing popularity of the main Oshi no Ko manga. The novel is scheduled to be released in July in North America.

The main manga series centered around pop idol Ai Hoshino and her twin children, Aqua and Ruby. The early twist of the series is that Ai gets murdered in the early chapters, and her children take over as the main characters. Aqua and Ruby are actually reincarnations of people who met Ai in their previous lives. Spica of the First Star focuses on Ai wanting to leave her pop idol group, B Komachi. There’s also a separate story about Aqua and Ruby’s previous lives, highlighting how the two met and parted ways before dying and being reincarnated as Ai’s children. There’s also a bonus story called Perspective B, centering on another member of B Komachi during Ai’s time within the group.

NEW NOVEL ANNOUNCEMENT: [Oshi No Ko] Spica of the First Star



A companion to the hit manga, this volume also includes the story of how Gorou and Sarina meet and part ways before becoming Aqua and Ruby, and a special bonus episode entitled "POV B"! pic.twitter.com/VkvtupyLWr — Yen Press (@yenpress) February 7, 2025

Oshi no Ko Has Multiple Spin-Offs Beyond the Manga Pages

The Oshi no Ko ended on November 14th, 2024, but the brand continues to go strong. [Oshi No Ko] Spica of the First Star light novel was followed by Futari no Etude, which will likely get a translated title upon its release as well. The follow-up novel starred Kane Arima and Akane Kurokawa, two rival idols who become friends with Aqua and Ruby during the main manga storyline.

Futari no Etude is both a prequel and sequel to the main Oshi no Ko plot, detailing Kane and Akane’s lives after the manga’s events and how the two first met when they were children. The second light novel was released in Japan in December 2024 and has no official English translation at the time of this writing.

The manga had a live-action adaptation for television that ran from November 28th to December 5th, 2024. The TV drama was followed by a live-action film, Oshi no Ko: The Final Act. The third season for the Oshi no Ko has been announced for a 2026 release window. Doga Kobo Studio has shared a new promo poster and teaser for the third season that centers on Aqua and Ruby on a film set.

