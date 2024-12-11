Oshi no Ko Will Expand Two Key Characters’ Endings

The Oshi no Ko manga may be over, but fans still have plenty to look forward to in the coming months. Not only will there be a third season of the anime adaptation, but a new light novel will expand on the relationship between two of the most important side characters in the story. Manga Mogura on X confirms the Futari no Etude light novel will focus on Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa, detailing their childhood and relationship after the manga’s events. The light novel serves as an epilogue to the main series, reviewing how the characters recover from the manga’s tragic outcome.

Besides the main relationship between twins Aqua and Ruby, Kana and Akane have one of the more vital dynamics in Oshi no Ko. Not only were they competing actresses, but they were also rivals in love, with both girls falling for Aqua in different parts of the narrative. Kana is brash and outspoken, while Akane is more shy and reserved. Akane looked up to Kana as a child, while Kana was threatened by Akane’s talents and her getting close to Aqua. Even though the manga’s final chapters imply the two girls were able to come to an understanding and become friends, Futari no Etude goes over how they are still working on getting along.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for the Oshi no Ko Ending!

What Happened to Kana and Akane at the End of Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko details the inherent darkness in the pop idol and acting industry. Twins Aqua and Ruby Hoshino are the children of murdered pop sensation Ai Hoshino, with Aqua vowing to seek revenge against the killer. Throughout the story, both Akane and Kana develop feelings for Aqua. Akane ends up dating Aqua for a while before they break up because Aqua is obsessed with finding his mother’s killer.

The manga’s climax has Aqua confront his mother’s killer, his biological father Hikaru Kamiki. Realizing Hikaru will target his sister, Aqua sacrifices himself by sending him and his father over a cliff. His death shook the rest of the cast, including his sister, Kana, and Akane. Kana is particularly devastated by his death because she was not able to confess her feelings beforehand. She ends up screeching her love for him at his funeral and begs for him to come back to life.

The manga ends on a bittersweet note, with Ruby continuing her idoling career with the support of her friends, including Kana and Akane. The former rivals are last seen together among the crowd celebrating Ruby’s return to the stage. The final chapter heavily implies the two girls have amended their rivalry and are now friends. However, the synopsis for Futari no Etude confirms that it is not technically the truth.

What Will Futari no Etude Be About?

While the manga’s ending makes it seem as if Kana and Akane put aside their rivalry for the sake of Ruby, the last few chapters don’t really go over in great detail how either girl is dealing with life after Aqua’s death. The last few chapters are about everyone mourning Aqua’s death and how Ruby chooses to move on. Everyone has a role in the final chapter, especially Kana, who acts as a bodyguard for Ruby in front of the paparazzi. Nonetheless, the last few chapters don’t focus on the rivals’ relationships with each other.

Futari no Etude will change that, taking place sometime after the events of the main series. Kana and Akane are starring in a play together but still don’t get along. They respect each other, though, and decide to practice together to improve a scene. They then reminisce about a memory they shared when they were children. Futari no Etude will hopefully give the characters closure that was missing in the last chapter and firmly establish them as friends. With Aqua no longer around to fight over, Kana and Akane can finally potentially mend their relationship, which has been one of the key parts of Oshi no Ko.

