Oshi no Ko Season 3 Confirms Release Window & More

Coming off the heels of a spectacular second season, Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s hit idol drama, Oshi no Ko, has finally revealed a release window for Season 3, inching ever so closer to the series’ climax. Though Season 3 of Oshi no Ko was announced right after the second season’s finale back in October, fans had yet to receive any new updates regarding its release, that is, until the latest Season 3 promo which has finally confirmed Oshi no Ko‘s expected return in 2026.

As per a post on X by Oshi no Ko‘s official anime handle, Season 3 will be released in 2026. An exact release date or cour count have yet to be revealed, though the announcement was accompanied by a new poster featuring Ruby and Aqua, confirming that Season 3 will cover the Mainstay Arc as expected. A new teaser video for Season 3 has also shared on Oshi no Ko‘s official YouTube channel titled, “Ruby’s side” yet again highlighting the focus on Ruby in Season 3 of Oshi no Ko.

Oshi no Ko Season 3 Confirms 2026 Return

Oshi no Ko has utterly captivated fans since the anime’s release back in April 2023 and with season 2 adapting the exciting 2.5D Stage Play Arc, Oshi no Ko is slowly but surely approaching the final stages of its story. Season 2 especially saw the plot thicken as several key mysteries were finally laid out, leaving fans desperately waiting for Season 3 to see where these developments would ultimately lead.

While Season 3 of Oshi no Ko will no doubt delve deeper into the mysterious identity of Aqua and Ruby’s father, with the season adapting the Mainstay Arc, fans of Ruby might finally be in for a treat as she takes the spotlight instead of Aqua this time around. As the new poster reveals, the Mainstay Arc will see Ruby finally make a name for herself and gain popularity in the entertainment industry, with the script in her hands being for the “Dig Deep! One Chance!” variety show that Ruby is set to star in. All in all, though Season 3 of Oshi no Ko may still be a long way from releasing just yet, this next installment promises to be just as enthralling, with Doga Kobo sure to make the long wait worth it.

Source: anime_oshinoko/X