Ouran High School Host Club Reveals Special Anime Expo Volume

Anime Expo is an annual convention that celebrates the medium of manga and anime. In order to gain more attendees this year, Expo has really pulled out all the stops in terms of adding new attractions and guests for visitors to enjoy. With guests like Katsuhio Otomo, creator of the legendary Akira, and the voice actors for Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball, Sean Schemel and Christopher Sabat, this year’s convention promises to have something for all anime fans. To add to this ever growing list, the creator of Ouran High School Host Club, Bisco Hatori, created something special.

The Twitter Account for Shojo Beat revealed the Anime Expo manga edition of Ouran High School Host Club, exclusive to the con:

New Shojo Beat Edition just in from the printer! ~~Anime Expo Exclusive Style~~ pic.twitter.com/bbaggL0VPv — Shojo Beat (@shojobeat) June 3, 2019

This special edition of Ouran will cover the first volume of the manga itself, albeit with a brand new cover from the series creator. For those of you unfamiliar with the series, it follows a student named Haruhi who stumbles onto a “Host Club” in the halls of her high school. By accidentally breaking a vase that is worth around $80,000 USD, Haruhi now finds herself in comical situations where she needs to play the part of “host” in order to make the money back.

What is a “Host Club” you might ask? Well “hosts” are a big thing in Japan, essentially companions that will keep you company during a meal or when you’re out for a drink. For a fee, “hosts” offer conversation and company for those looking for it. The twist of Ouran is of course that Haruhi is a girl who was mistaken for a boy and now must attempt to act as a male host to get the club’s money back. Ouran High School Host Club is a premiere comedic anime and worth checking out if you have the chance.

The series debuted in September 2002 under LaLa. Bisco Hatori is the writer behind the shojo title, and Ouran High School Host Club has since become a staple of the genre. After Bones gave the title an anime run in April 2006, the series has produced several live-action adaptations along with audio dramas.

