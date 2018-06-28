‘Overlord III’ Releases Dark New Trailer

With summer here, it is time for a new season of anime to begin. In just a matter of days, Overlord will make its comeback to TV, and a dark trailer for the new season has found its way online.

So, if you are ready to see Momonga’s brand-new challenger, you are in luck. Gazef Stronoff is here, and he’s ready to take the sorcerer down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the new trailer gives fans their best-look at the new season yet. Overlord III will follow Momonga as the protagonist continues his journey through Yggdrasil, but things will sour when Re-Estize Kingdom sends its captain to challenge the lead in battle.

For those of you looking forward to see comeback, you don’t have to wait too much longer for Overlord III. The anime is slated to premiere on July 7 in Japan, and fans worldwide can catch up on the anime in realtime thanks to sites like Crunchyroll.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, the series was first created by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. The series is set in a Massive Online Role Playing game named Yggdrasil, as the game’s servers are going to be shut down after 12 years. One of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, is now down to its last four members as they countdown the server’s final moments.

Their leader, Momonga, decides to stay logged into the game as he sadly realizes the rest of the guild have real lives to live. He suddenly realizes, however, that he’s been transported to the world of Yggdrasil and has taken on “Momonga’s” identity. Now the player travels through the world in search of anyone else who knows how he got trapped there.

The light novel series began serialization in 2010 with 12 volumes published since 2012. It was adapted into a manga series by Satoshi Oshio, with illustrations by Hugin Miyama and published in Kadokawa’s Shoten magazine. It was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and adapted into a 13 episode anime series by Madhouse and two films compiling the events of the series.

Are you excited for this anime’s return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!