‘Overwatch’ Team Signs Anime Superhero

In a surprising turn of events, one of the newest additions to the official Overwatch League, the team Paris Eternal, has apparently signed… Saitama, the protagonist from One-Punch Man?

In reality, this is of course a goof. While it does appear that the team has signed someone, it’s certainly not Saitama. It appears to be the French Overwatch player Sébastien “AlphaCast” Ferez, however, who is sometimes referred to as “One Punch Man” thanks in part to his current look — which includes a shaved head.

The joke comes courtesy of a tweet shared by Paris Eternal’s player development coach Félix “Féfé” Munch that notes the team has signed “One Punch Man” and includes a photo of Munch shaking hands with what appears to be Ferez. Given the nationality of the team, and Ferez’s own, and the fact that Ferez himself retweeted Munch’s tweet, we’re comfortable saying that yes, it is him.

You can check out the original tweet, and the team’s tweet lampshading the joke, below:

What do you think? Is Ferez a real-life Saitama? Are you interested in seeing Paris Eternal play? Let us know in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with One-Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working stiff who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight, he is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard every single day, he eventually gains extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spinoff webcomics. Several volumes have been released since, and there’s even an anime adaptation based on the remake.