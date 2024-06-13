Ultraman: Rising Director Credits an Important Scene to Guillermo del Toro

Ultraman: Rising is about to hit Netflix and the director of the animated film, Shannon Tindle, hasn't been shy about promoting the new take on an old classic. As many kaiju fans know, Tindle isn't the only one that has fallen in love with the world of the kaiju fighter, as director Guillermo Del Toro has never been shy regarding his affection for Ultraman. In a new interview, Tindle reveals that Del Toro had a major part to play with a pivotal scene in the film that would introduce viewers to Ken Sato.

In a new interview with the outlet A.Frame, Tindle described how Guillermo Del Toro introduced the idea that the film should have a scene that breaks down who Ultraman is and what world he lives in. While the pair might have been giant fans of the kaiju fighter, many viewers might not, "We knew that there were going to be a lot of people who didn't know who Ultraman was," says Tindle. "It was actually another huge Ultraman fan, Guillermo del Toro, who suggested the prologue as a way to get inside the character's head a little bit. It's something that he's employed to brilliant success in his films. I loved the idea, I just wanted to make sure that we were doing it in a different way... So, that was great advice."

(Photo: Netflix)

Ultraman: Rising's Director Talks Inspiration

Ultraman: Rising's director also discussed his introduction to Ultraman, "That image of a giant red and silver superhero really stuck in my head," the director said. "I never forgot about it. And then I moved to L.A. in '97 and reconnected with the character, and I started to think, 'This is a really incredible character that's huge in certain parts of the world, but most people don't know them here in the U.S. So, how could you engage with an audience with a character like Ultraman?'"

If you want to learn more about Ultraman: Rising, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming movie, "Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."

