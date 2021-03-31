Pacific Rim: The Black Confirms Season Two

✖

Pacific Rim: The Black continued the story of the kaiju franchise that pits giant monsters against robots wielded by man to save humanity from their ever-encroaching extinction, and it seems that the story of "The Black" will continue as Netflix has announced that the original animated season will be making a return with season two. With the first season exploring a war ravaged Australia that is teeming with giant monsters around each corner, there is plenty of area that is left to explore in the franchise of Pacific Rim.

Pacific Rim first began as a live-action film, directed by legendary creator Guillermo Del Toro, which first introduced us to this insane world where humans piloted giant robots by entering "The Rift", a mechanism that unites two or more pilots mentally to take full control of the Jaegers. Becoming popular enough to warrant a sequel in Pacific Rim Uprising, the world of live-action cinema has yet to confirm any new entries in this world, though The Black does a fantastic job of continuing the story.

Pacific Rim's Official Twitter Account confirmed that the second season was currently in production, though has yet to release any details regarding when fans can expect to dive into the Black once again and buckle into the giant robots known as Jaegers:

It's not over yet, there's so much more to The Black.... pic.twitter.com/yk6bGmdpxw — Pacific Rim (@PacificRim) March 31, 2021

For those who haven't had the chance to witness the robot/monster destruction that took place within the world of The Black, the official description from Netflix reads as such:

"After Kaiju ravage Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters, and chance allies."

Now is definitely a good day to explore the world of giant monsters, with Godzilla Vs. Kong having landed on HBO Max and in theaters, giving us one of the biggest battles that the silver screen has ever seen. Though there are no official plans for the world of Pacific Rim to cross over with the "Monster-Verse" created by Legendary Pictures, we know plenty of kaiju fans would jump at the chance to see Godzilla tango with a Jaeger down the line.

