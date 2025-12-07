An Iconic ‘90s Nickelodeon Movie Just Joined Tubi (But It’s Long-Awaited Sequel Is Missing)

With a powerhouse lineup of shows and movies, there’s no denying that Nickelodeon‘s heyday in the ‘90s is something to be remembered. The decade saw the children’s television company release iconic Nicktoons like Rugrats and Doug, groundbreaking live-action and game shows such as Clarissa Explains It All and Legends of the Hidden Temple, and more than just a few movies that defined a generation of kids. Revisiting those classics is easier than ever in the streaming era, and one of the best ‘90s Nickelodeon movies just arrived on a free streaming platform.

The second film produced by Nickelodeon Movies after Harriet the Spy, Good Burger is a definitive classic for ’90s kids, and those looking for a boost of nostalgia can now stream it for free on Tubi. The movie, a feature-length adaptation of an All That comedy sketch, joined the free streaming service on December 1st, but its long-awaited 2023 sequel, Good Burger 2, isn’t currently on the platform.

For those unfamiliar, or if you simply need a refresher, Good Burger stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as Dexter Reed and Ed, two young employees at the titular fast food restaurant. When the hamburger emporium Mondo Burger opens across the street and puts up fierce competition, they band together to save their old burger joint, and their new secret sauce might be the answer.

Good Burger Is One of Nickelodeon’s Best Movies, and It Still Holds Up Today

Good Burger is a quintessential piece of Nickelodeon history that perfectly captured the chaotic, quirky, slightly gross, and fun spirit of the network’s ‘90s vibe, and it did so incredibly well, helping cement its status as an all-time classic for any kid who watched Nickelodeon during that era. The cult-favorite film, which only managed to secure a rotten 33% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes but a fresh 63% audience rating, leaned into the unique, unpolished Nick era before the Disney Channel polish with a simple underdog story where the stakes are never high and the humor and situations are absurd and quotable.

The entire movie is pure, goofy, nostalgic fun, and the iconic duo of Thompson and Mitchell are at the heart of the film, the natural comedic dynamic of the pair driving the strange, gross-out humor that makes Good Burger so great. From over-the-top physical gags, such as blowing up the Mondo Burger kitchen, to lines like Ed’s catchphrase, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?” Good Burger was wacky and laugh-out-loud fun. Not to mention that the movie perfectly captured the ’90s aesthetic with its iconic orange-and-green color palette and somewhat dingy yet vibrant diner setting.

Several decades have passed since Good Burger was released, but the movie remains a definitive fan-favorite Nick film, and it’s just as great today as it was back when it was released. The movie is one that has earned its status as a nostalgic favorite for a generation, even if critical reception was mixed.

Other Comedy Movies Now on Tubi

Good Burger is just one of several comedy movies that started streaming on Tubi at the start of the month. Viewers can now stream movies like Barbie, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and Mrs. Doubtfire, as well as beloved family-friendly comedies like Little Rascals, Scooby-Doo, and Stuart Little, completely free on the platform alongside tons of other great movie options.

