Internet Reacts To ‘Persona 5’ Anime Debut

While many anime seasons provide great new shows, it seems for a lot of fans that the Spring 2018 anime season has been especially stacked as it brought the premieres of many highly anticipated series.

One of which is Persona 5 the Animation, an anime based off the latest video game in a series with a very dedicated fan base. Games in the series have gotten anime adaptations in the past, so fans were hoping the latest entry would get an adaptation as well.

Now that the anime adaptation of Persona 5 has officially premiered, how does it fare? Fans loving it so far, and while some feel that adapting the game too closely may fall flat, others appreciate how closely the adaptation.

Read on to see what fans have thought of Persona 5 the Animation‘s premiere episode, and leave your thoughts in the comments!

PERSONA 5 ANIME STARTS NOW WAKE UP GET UP GET OUT THERE GUYS!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/t7cZ3j17f1 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) April 7, 2018

Persona 5 The Animation is today.

Let us start the game! pic.twitter.com/jpnOfBLIuU — Ren Amamiya (@AtticRen) April 7, 2018

Persona 5 The Animation recently premiered, and it’s looking good. pic.twitter.com/KQTjJMT6Jw — RPG Site (@RPGSite) April 7, 2018

WELP THE NEW PERSONA 5 ANIME IS HERE, Y’ALL KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS.. pic.twitter.com/jp10vQnk3f — Boogieman (@FlowerBoyBarru) April 7, 2018

First episode of the Persona 5 anime was lit. The art is so beautiful! ?#Persona5 #Persona5TheAnimation pic.twitter.com/H6jvuEPYu2 — Moe ☕❄ (@MoeWanders) April 8, 2018

Summing up Persona 5’s introduction gracefully might be impossible and it’s obvious that a project like this forces Masashi Ishihama to hold back on his idiosyncrasies, but he sure is making the best out of all the special moments. pic.twitter.com/E8i56uaDkA — kViN (@Yuyucow) April 7, 2018

Looking good joker! (Persona 5 Anime) pic.twitter.com/rZ9gT65xAu — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) April 2, 2018

