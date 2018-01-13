‘Persona 5 The Animation’ Reveals Second Key Visual

Persona 5 The Animation is right around the corner, and a new key visual should help tide you over until its release.

The newest visual from the anticipated project spotlights the always entertaining Ryuji Sakamoto. Sakamoto befriends Ren Amamiya early on in the story, though to be fair his life sort of depends on it. In the visual, he looks much more at peace, and it seems the visuals are going to be just as gorgeous in the animation as they were in the original game.

The PERSONA5 the Animation Ryuji Version Key Visual is out! This key visual features Ryuji Sakamoto sitting in an empty stairwell wearing athletic clothes. PERSONA5 the Animation premieres in April 2018. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/GqXFbemSN0 — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) January 10, 2018

Ryuji Sakamoto will be voiced by Mamoru Miyano, and will be joined by Jun Fukuyama (Ren Amamiya), Ikue Otani (Morgana), Nana Mizuki (Anne Takamaki), Tomokazu Sugita (Yusuke Kitagawa), Rina Satou (Makoto Niijima), Aoi Yuki (Futaba Sakura), Haruka Tomatsu (Haru Okumura), and Soichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi.

Persona 5 The Animation is expected to follow the original game rather closely in regards to story and characters, and it will include familiar faces behind the scenes as well. The Animation includes original game producer Katsura Hashino and Persona 5 composer Shoji Meguro, who will compose music for the series. The project will be directed by Masashi Ishiyama (From the New World) and scripts for the series will be written by Shinichi Inotsume (Hayate the Combat Butler).

This project is an adaptation of the original game, but if you’re curious you can also find a special animated prologue to the game called Persona 5 The Animation – The Day Breakers. The prologue reveals the history of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, and seeking it out might help you pass the time until the new series releases.

This isn’t the first key visual for the series either, and you can get another look at the upcoming project here.

Persona 5 The Animation is set to release in April of this year. Persona 5 is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.