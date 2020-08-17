PERSONA5 the Animation Bringing Sub and Dub to Funimation

✖

It has been quite a bit since fans were treated to PERSONA5 the Animation, but there are still plenty who have yet to check it out. That will all change soon thanks to Funimation, though! Earlier today, the site announced it has licensed the anime's sub and dub to stream later this week.

According to the big announcement, PERSONA5 the Animation will air on Funimation starting August 18. It will be available in the United States and Canada for now. Once the show goes live, fans will be able to watch all 26 episodes of the anime along with its two specials.

And yes, we were serious earlier. Both the English subbed and dubbed versions will be available to stream.

(Photo: Funimation / ATLUS)

For those who aren't familiar with the anime, the show was done by CloverWorks for the hit ATLUS video game. Aniplex of American also joined the project to bring the Phantom Thief gang to life. Now, it is coming to Funimation, so it will be easier than ever to watch at home. You can also watch the anime subbed on Crunchyroll and Hulu if you can't wait for the dub any longer!

If you want to know more about the anime, you are in luck. An official synopsis for PERSONA5 the Animation was released by ATLUS and can be read down below:

"Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires. Meanwhile,

bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another… Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours. Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!"

Will you be checking out this anime on Funimation once it drops? Are you going with sub or dub? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.