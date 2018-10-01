‘Persona 5’ Anime to Release Special New Episode

Persona 5 fans were shocked recently when the anime adaptation of the popular video game ended with its 26 episode run with a major cliffhanger. It turns out, that it’s because the series will be getting a new special later this year.

Persona 5 the Animation will receive a special episode continuing where the series left off titled “Dark Sun…” and fans are wondering how much of the original game it will adapt.

“Persona 5 the Animation” will continue with a year-end special titled “Dark Sun…” An announcement PV was also released //t.co/EXPPzmwvU5//t.co/Y2JbYABNtc pic.twitter.com/SgEKvyNgUi — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) September 29, 2018

The final episode of the series, without giving too much away, adapted the “Bad Ending” of the original game. This certainly shocked fans of the anime, who haven’t played the original, and it was a pretty brave way to end the original run of the series. But fears can be put to bed now as the series will continue with this year-end special.

Though the mystery is how much of the original game the episode will adapt. The “Bad Ending” of the game still leaves several hours of story left over when the player chooses to correct a certain mistake. Fans are worried the special might try to cram in several hours of story into one sitting, but as the special’s release gets closer more details will be revealed. Fans will have an idea sooner or later, at least.

Persona 5 is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, and Persona 5 the Animation can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll. The series is directed by Masashi Ishiyama (From the New World), and the game’s original producer Katsura Hashino is credited for the original concept. Shinichi Inotsume (Hayate the Combat Butler) is handled for the series, and Shoji Meguro, who composed the music for the original game, returned to compose the music for the series.

The full voice cast for Persona 5 the Animation includes Jun Fukuyama as the main character Ren Amamiya, Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto, Ikue Otani as Morgana, Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa, Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima, Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura, and Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi.

Aniplex of America describes Persona 5 the Animation as such:

“Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.

Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another…Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours.Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!”